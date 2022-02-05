Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Freshpet worth $76,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.41 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

