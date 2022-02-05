FTX Token (FTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $146.83 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and approximately $146.83 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $45.80 or 0.00110445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007018 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,017,057 coins and its circulating supply is 138,147,721 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

