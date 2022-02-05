Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,838 shares of company stock valued at $157,999 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,926 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $6,607,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 568,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $4,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305,984 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 223,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,596. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.99. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

