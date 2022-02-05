Function X (FX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.24 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $259.82 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,543.20 or 1.00006103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00074625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00020947 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00030018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.00506328 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.