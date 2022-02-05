Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $170,672.66

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $170,672.66 and approximately $2,498.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,226,731 coins and its circulating supply is 923,475 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.