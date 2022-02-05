Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $51.23 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,807,373 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

