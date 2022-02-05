Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 35,050 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

ELAN stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

