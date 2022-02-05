Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $335.65 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

