Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QCOM opened at $179.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

