Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Movado Group worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Movado Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $865.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986 over the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

