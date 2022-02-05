Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NewMarket worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 28.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $298.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.31 and a 200 day moving average of $339.36. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $405.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

