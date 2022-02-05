Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of Aaron’s worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $653.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

