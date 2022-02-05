Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.26 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $229.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.70. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

