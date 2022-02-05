Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $721.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSII. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

