Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of Kraton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRA. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $38,810,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth $10,325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 459.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth $5,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Kraton stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

