Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 21,135 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,154,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $342,311,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

