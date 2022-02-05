Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.20% of IMAX worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 110,507.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.32 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

