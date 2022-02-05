Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of SolarWinds worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 110,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SolarWinds by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

