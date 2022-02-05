Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,445 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Amundi bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at $153,984,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Crown by 775.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after acquiring an additional 891,964 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Crown by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Crown by 38.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,209,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 337,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

NYSE CCK opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

