GameCredits (GAME) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $20.30 million and $62,502.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00295465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011590 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

