GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $810.65

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 810.65 ($10.90) and traded as low as GBX 632.50 ($8.50). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 636.50 ($8.56), with a volume of 298,334 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.71) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.45) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.55).

Get GB Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 698.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 810.65.

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 4,146 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,726.82 ($39,966.15). Also, insider David A. Rasche purchased 8,057 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($66,618.11). Insiders have purchased a total of 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $17,701,869 in the last 90 days.

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.