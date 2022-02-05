General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 66.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $157.11 and a 12-month high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.