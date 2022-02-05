Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $140,982.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.71 or 0.07208464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.96 or 0.99848974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006484 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

