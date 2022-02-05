GeoCoin (GEO) Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $361,370.50 and approximately $178.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,581.63 or 0.99911118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00296132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00027606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011585 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001539 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

