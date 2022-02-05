Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 420,764 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,764 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $77,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $89,817,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $69,345,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.12 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

