Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,248 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $80,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 666,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

