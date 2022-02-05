Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,717 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $82,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $143.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

