Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,171 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Beyond Meat worth $78,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $58.68 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

