Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,373 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,373 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Denali Therapeutics worth $81,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,425 shares of company stock worth $3,372,071. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

DNLI opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

