Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Watts Water Technologies worth $82,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 346.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS opened at $149.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.80.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

