Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Foot Locker worth $79,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.