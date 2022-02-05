Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 167,532 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sun Life Financial worth $77,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,496,000 after purchasing an additional 309,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.