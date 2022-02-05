Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 62,915 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of ChampionX worth $77,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ChampionX by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 106,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

