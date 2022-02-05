Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of UMB Financial worth $74,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in UMB Financial by 254.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UMB Financial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,218,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.