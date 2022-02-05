Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130,740 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Select Medical worth $76,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of SEM opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.