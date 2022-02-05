Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Dolby Laboratories worth $78,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 63.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

