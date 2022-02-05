Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Synovus Financial worth $80,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,163 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,050. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

