Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,299 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of United Bankshares worth $80,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.