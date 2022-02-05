Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Portland General Electric worth $80,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

