Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $76,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

