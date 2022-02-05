Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of MicroStrategy worth $79,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 44.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $391.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.54. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.