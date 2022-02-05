Geode Capital Management LLC Has $72.37 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of LivaNova worth $72,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 21.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LivaNova by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 96,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 42.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,197,000 after acquiring an additional 162,389 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $73.34 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.95.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,428 shares of company stock worth $453,012 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.