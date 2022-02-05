Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.73 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95,544 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $74,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 94,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

