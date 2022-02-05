Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.33 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Qualys worth $76,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Qualys by 98,940.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 263.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $317,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.