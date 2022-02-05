Geode Capital Management LLC Has $77.45 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Acuity Brands worth $77,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day moving average of $194.72. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.92 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.