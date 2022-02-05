Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Vertiv worth $79,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after acquiring an additional 394,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE:VRT opened at $21.33 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.