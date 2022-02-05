Geode Capital Management LLC Has $81.02 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Balchem worth $81,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 83,469 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after buying an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

BCPC opened at $139.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.62. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

