Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.08 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Barrick Gold worth $82,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,980,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

GOLD stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

