Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.70 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 80,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of PDC Energy worth $82,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,416,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,346,000.

Shares of PDCE opened at $61.44 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,959 shares of company stock worth $1,544,984. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

