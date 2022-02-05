Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Planet Fitness worth $77,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13,070.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 155.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

